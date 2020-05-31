protests

Target Closing Some Stores Temporarily in Response to Protests, Looting

The retail giant identified stores in California in areas that have seen looting after protests turned violent

By Kelly Whitney

Looters rob a Target store as protesters face off against police in Oakland California
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

After some of its stores were looted and damaged during protests that turned violent across the state, Target said it would temporarily close some of its California stores.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," read a written statement announcing the closures.

"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

The company went on to say that staff members would be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during the closures, and would also be allowed to work at other nearby stores.

The stores slated for closure are:

