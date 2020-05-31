Target Closing Some Stores Temporarily in Response to Protests, Looting

After some of its stores were looted and damaged during protests that turned violent across the state, Target said it would temporarily close some of its California stores.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," read a written statement announcing the closures.
"Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
The company went on to say that staff members would be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during the closures, and would also be allowed to work at other nearby stores.
The stores slated for closure are:
- · 17th Street Store Santa Ana, CA
- · Alameda, CA
- · Azusa, CA
- · Baldwin Park, CA
- · Bayfair San Leandro, CA
- · Bellflower Long Beach, CA
- · Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA
- · Bixby Long Beach, CA
- · Central Berkley, CA
- · Central San Francisco, CA
- · College Park San Jose, CA
- · Colma, CA
- · Commerce, CA
- · East Orange, CA
- · East Palo Alto, CA
- · Fashion Island San Mateo, CA
- · Folsom, CA
- · Hawthorne, CA
- · Koreatown Los Angeles, CA
- · LA Central Los Angeles, CA
- · Los Angeles, CA
- · Madison Sacramento, CA
- · Mountain View, CA
- · North Hayward, CA
- · NW Long Beach, CA
- · NW Santa Ana, CA
- · Oakland, CA*
- · Oakland Emeryville, CA
- · Pico Rivera, CA
- · Pinole, CA
- · Rancho Dom Compton, CA
- · Redondo Beach, CA
- · Redwood City, CA
- · Richmond, CA
- · Riverside Sacramento, CA
- · Rosemead, CA
- · San Pedro, CA
- · Serramonte Daly City, CA
- · SF Folsom and 13th St San Francisco, CA
- · South Gate, CA
- · South San Francisco, CA
- · Stockton, CA
- · SW Sacramento, CA
- · Tanforan San Bruno, CA
- · University Ave Berkeley, CA
- · Walnut Creek, CA
- · West Hollywood, CA
- · Westlake Daly City, CA
- · Westwood Los Angeles, CA