Tarzana community pushing to block overnight RV parking

A Tarzana community is pushing for a petition that aims to prohibit overnight RV parking after residents say their efforts to seek help from the city of Los Angeles failed.

Those who live along Topham Street say RVs began parking in their area six years ago with waste dumping, drugs and harassment getting out of hand.

"It’s not that there’s no compassion for people living here or being homeless, but we want to live in peace,” neighbor Shana Karpeles said. “We have a right to live without nuisance, and we have a right to walk our kids and strollers and bikes.”

As of Friday, four RVs, one bus and one trailer are parked on Topham Street.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Even when trying to document it, people get very aggressive and chased one of the neighbors down the street,” neighbor Danielle Goldblatt said. “She was screaming and crying.”

Residents say they have been pleading with the city and the Los Angeles Police Department to do something about the deteriorating situation.

“We’ve made so many calls,” Karpeles said. “I have probably sent over 200 emails to [Councilmember] Blumenfield’s office for over seven years.”

But at least one person who lives in one of the RV said he chose Topham Street because of the convenience.

"I chose this spot because it's next to the orange line, and it doesn't have any signs saying that you can't," Jack, who declined to disclose his last name, said.

Jack added that he was not interested in getting into permanent housing.

Officials from Councilmember Blumenfield's office said they have scheduled several cleanups since becoming aware of the RVs in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and provided outreach through their nonprofit partner Hope the Mission.

The council district office also said the city is prohibited from towing vehicles that are occupied due to a series of court cases, but it will continue with outreach efforts.

Blumenfield is said to be in support of the Topham Street petition.