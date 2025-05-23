Tarzana man finds home burgalrized while away on business trip

A homeowner in Tarzana is shaken up after his house was ransacked by thieves during a business trip, where he was unable to do anything to stop them.

Brock Covington was 3,000 miles away when his ring camera captured two men walking back and forth outside of his Tarzana home on Tuesday night.

"It was just like a disturbed feeling, like to know that someone’s in your home when you’re not there," said Covington.

In the surveillance video, one of the thieves is seen crouching down and breaking the glass on the front door before heading inside. Once inside, the thieves knocked down one of the cameras.

"Seems like they went straight into the third floor to my bedroom and hit my closet," said Covington. "They just grabbed my you know my designer duffel bag and all my designer bags, used my pillowcase to put stuff in there and yeah they just made off with a bunch of stuff."

Covington estimates the thieves stole about $9,000 worth of property in under 3 minutes, including a small safe.

"At first, I was just in shock. Like it was one of those things, like it’s never gonna happen to me," said Covington.

LAPD says the men broke in around 8:20 pm and could only describe them as wearing dark clothing and baseball hats.

Covington says he was confused about why his home was targeted after having just moved in about 8 months ago. He added that his complex is gated, his home is not visible from the street and none of the homes around him were hit.

The homeowner advises his neighbors to stay alert and take extra precautions when leaving their home alone.

"I just say be vigilant because it’s definitely not a fun feeling," said Covington. "If you can avoid leaving your stuff at home when you’re away. Especially if it’s more than a day or two."

Covington says he also plans to sign up for a security system that will alert officers to respond to his home if something happens while he’s away.