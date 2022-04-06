What to Know A California Lottery scratcher at a Tarzana Vons supermarket was bought by accident.

The woman who bought it said she accidentally pushed the wrong button.

She ended up winning a shocking $10 million.

After an accidental bump at a Tarzana Vons supermarket, a woman ended up selecting $30 of the wrong scratcher – but it really turned out to be the right one, because she would end up winning an incredible $10 million.

“I’m still in shock,” LaQuedra Edwards said.

Edwards said she visited the store in November 2021. She had just dropped $40 into the California Lottery scratcher machine, and was about to make her selection.

Some “rude” customer bumped into her, making her accidentally select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket. This was not what she was going to pick.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards told the California Lottery.

Normally, she’d buy cheaper priced scratchers. She was pretty irritated that most of her money now had gone to one ticket.

She went to her car and scratched the $30 ticket, and to her amazement, she’d won the top prize – $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she said.

Edwards plans to buy a house and start a non-profit.

“All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’” she said.