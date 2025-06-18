Dodgers

Tatis and Ohtani hit by pitches, and furious Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets ejected in 3rd

By Beth Harris | The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 17: Manager Dave Roberts #30 talks with MLB referees Marvin Hudson #51 and Tripp Gibson #73 after Shohei Ohtani #17 was hit by a pitch from Randy Vásquez #98 of the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres starter Randy Vásquez in the third inning Tuesday night, and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected after arguing on the field.

In the top of the inning, Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino plunked Fernando Tatis Jr., the second time the slugger has been hit by the Dodgers this season.

In apparent retaliation, Ohtani was hit in the right leg just above his knee, drawing heavy boos from the crowd.

The umpires warned both benches. Roberts came out of the dugout for an animated discussion with crew chief Marvin Hudson along the third base line, telling him, “I just want to talk.” Apparently upset that his team had been warned, Roberts grew increasingly angry while gesturing sharply.

Third base umpire Tripp Gibson came over and moved himself in front of Gibson to separate the crew chief and Roberts. Gibson soon tossed Roberts, his first ejection this season and the 13th of his career.

