Tattoo Artist Sentenced for Crash That Killed YouTube Personality Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva was driving at high speeds when he lost control of the car and crashed resulting in life-threatening injuries for La Barrie, who was a passenger.

By City News Service

Daniel Silva, pictured left at the "Ink Master" Season 10 Finale at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on April 19, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Right - Corey La Barrie arrives at the world premiere of the movie "THE CHOSEN" on July 24, 2015 in Anaheim, California.
Left - Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Paramount Network, Right - Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for SUPERGRAVITY Pictures

A tattoo artist who pleaded no contest in connection with a crash that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday was sentenced on Tuesday to 365 days in county jail, 250 hours of community service and five years probation.

Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino suspended a four-year state prison term that Daniel Joseph Silva could face if he violates his probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speeds eastbound on Huston Street when he lost control of the car, which ran off the road and hit a stop sign and tree on the northeast corner of Huston and Carpenter Avenue in Valley Village on May 10, police said.

La Barrie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died that night at a hospital.

Silva, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was initially arrested shortly after the crash and released from custody May 12.

He was subsequently arrested again May 18 by the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records. He received credit for 216 days already served toward the one-year jail term.

Silva -- who appeared on the tattoo-competition TV show "Ink Master" -- was initially charged with murder in connection with the crash. He pleaded no contest July 14 to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

La Barrie was part of a YouTube duo with Crawford Collins, and the two had more than 100,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, according to Michael Kraut and Brian Breiter, attorneys representing the La Barrie family.

He also had more than 335,000 subscribers on his own YouTube channel and 340,000 Instagram followers.

"To lose a loved one is tragic in and of itself, but the devastating details of this case make it almost impossible for Corey's family to come to terms with," Breiter said.

