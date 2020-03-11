taxes

Looking for Tax Help? Try This Map

The tax-prep map is intended for individuals and households with less than $55,000 in annual earnings

By Staff Report

A tax document is pictured in this undated file photo.

A map was published to help Los Angeles residents find tax help ahead of the April 15 deadline.

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin released the online map Wednesday, listing 22 tax-prep assistance locations of local organizations and resource centers.

The map is available below.

It's intended for individuals and households with less than $55,000 in annual earnings and qualify for state and federal Earned Income Tax Credits. Low- to moderate-income individuals and families may receive up to $9,500 in EITC refunds, but only if a tax return is filed and EITC is claimed.

Taxpayers who have disabilities, are elderly or with limited English skills are encouraged to check eligibility for these free services, Galperin said.

All service locations on the map are staffed with IRS-certified volunteers who provide basic tax prep services, in addition to enrollment specialists who can help people sign up for public benefits like the CalFresh food assistance program.

