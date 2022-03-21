LAUSD

Teachers' Union Approves LAUSD Lifting Indoor Mask-Wearing Mandate

The outdoor mask-wearing requirement was lifted previously.

By City News Service

Paul Bersebach | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

Nearly all Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff have moved a step closer to being able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday under an agreement overwhelmingly approved by the union representing the district's teachers.

Members of United Teachers Los Angeles voted 15,466-2,954, 84%-16%, to approve the agreement, the union announced Monday night.

The LAUSD Board of Education is expected Tuesday to approve the agreement.

Masking will continued to be required for staff and students in Early Education Centers and other early learner programs, according to Kim Turner, a communications specialist with UTLA.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The agreement announced Friday calls for continued weekly COVID testing of all students and staff through the end of the school year with masks “strongly recommended” indoors.

The district also must continue to offer KN95 or N95 masks to any employee who requests them. The district also must provide take-home COVID tests to all students and staff “for baseline testing prior to the beginning of the 2022 spring break.”

The agreement will be in place until June 30. Additional talks will be held later to determine protocols for the next school year.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Moreno Valley 3 hours ago

‘Attack on All Who Have Worn the Uniform': Search Underway for Arsonist Who Set Vets' Memorial Ablaze

Los Angeles Fire Department 5 hours ago

Man Rescued After Falling 25 Feet Into Trench in Bell Canyon

The state of California and Los Angeles County both lifted the mask-wearing mandate for school campuses on March 12. But the LAUSD kept its requirement in place due to a clause in its labor contract with UTLA, which required mask-wearing through the end of the semester.

The district began labor talks with UTLA and other labor groups after the lifting of the state and county requirements.

The outdoor mask-wearing requirement was lifted previously.

This article tagged under:

LAUSDmask mandateteachers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us