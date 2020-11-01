Riverside County

Technical Issues Resolved At Riverside County Voting Locations

Voters are not assigned to a specific voter assistance center and may visit any of the 130 locations.

By City News Service

Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

No delays were reported at the polls Sunday, one day after early voting in Riverside County was snarled by heavy traffic in the voter registration confirmation system, causing increased wait times for some voters.

"Yesterday some voter assistance centers experienced intermittent delays due to significant volume in the voter registration lookup system," said Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County. "The county team worked with the system's vendor to identify and quickly resolve the problem."

She said that by Saturday afternoon, the system was responding faster, and voters were being processed quicker and with fewer delays.

Federico said no delays were reported Sunday morning.

Riverside County 18 hours ago

DNA Evidence Helps Solve Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case from 1995

Riverside County Oct 31

Tech Issues Cause Delays at Some Riverside County Voting Locations

The delays on Saturday coincided with the opening of 130 voter assistance centers, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

On Election Day, the voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are not assigned to a specific voter assistance center and may visit any of the 130 locations.

Voters can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at one of the voter assistance centers, official drop-off boxes or through the U.S. Postal Service. All ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the Registrar of Voters by Nov. 20 will be counted.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside Countyearly voting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us