If you’ve ever sat inside Dodger Stadium and thought, “It would be cool to hit some golf balls in here,” then you’re in luck.

Pining to play golf inside a baseball stadium might seem an odd thought, but apparently more people are into the idea than you’d think. Those people are in luck because the Dodgers are once again hosting the “Topgolf Live Stadium Tour,” allowing fans to tee off inside the stadium.

Here’s how it works: Players set up at the Left Field Lodge level and try to hit targets located on the field. The targets are between 60 and 140 yards from the tee boxes. “Toptracer technology traces the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game designed for all skill levels,” according to the Dodgers.

The event will also feature music and a selection of food and beverages.

When is the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour?

The event is scheduled over two weekends this month. The first round has already begun and will go through Sunday. The event will then return from Thursday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 15.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online. People can buy individual tickets or purchase tickets for a full bay, which holds six people. Individual tickets range between $110 and $140, while bay tickets are priced between $85 and $110.

There is also a VIP ticket option that provides ticketholders with a behind-the-scenes Dodger Stadium tour. The price for a VIP ticket is between $210 and $235.

People can also attend the event without having to play while still enjoying the food, drinks and music. Spectator tickets cost just $10.