Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

The LAPD confirmed a teenager was in custody for allegedly being involved in the fatal attack and robbery.

By City News Service

Steven Reyes is pictured in this undated photo.
Family Photo

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.

Authorities are still looking for the three other juveniles who are accused of stealing store items, including beer. The LAPD reported investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Reyes was taken to a hospital by paramedics, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

