Teen Driver of Lamborghini SUV Charged in West LA Crash That Killed 32-Year-Old Monique Munoz

Charges were filed against the 17-year-old driver of a Lamborghini SUV involved in a fatal crash in West Los Angeles in February.

Demonstrations calling for charges to be filed in the crash that killed 32-year-old Monique Munoz were held last month at the crash scene and outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence, Getty House.

The charges were filed Wednesday, but details about the specific charges were not immediately available.

The collision was reported about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 at 10730 Olympic Blvd., near Overland Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Munoz died at the scene.

The driver of the Lamborghini Urus was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Humphrey said.

In a news release issued last month, Los Angeles police said the driver was arrested Feb. 23. He had a valid driver's license and there was no evidence of drug, alcohol or street racing, police said.

Relatives of Munoz and activists had alleged that charges had not been filed because of the wealth and influence of the teen driver's father, James Khuri, described by Forbes as a multimillionaire who owns several real estate firms, manufacturing companies and an e-commerce business.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told the Los Angeles Times the Lamborghini driver's arrest was only delayed by the fact that he had to be hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

The elder Khuri apologized to Munoz's family via Instagram, offering “my support in any way you will allow me to'' and that he and his family “pray for the Munoz family.''

Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, told City News Service Wednesday, “We have concluded our review of this case and filed charges based on the evidence and the law.''

Arraignment was scheduled for April 23 in Juvenile Court in Inglewood.

“Because this case involves juvenile proceedings, we are legally barred from disclosing any further information at this time,'' Santiago said.