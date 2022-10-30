Thousand Oaks

Teen Girl Attacked by Family Dogs in Thousand Oaks

By Staff Reports

Ventura County Fire Department

A 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after allegedly being attacked by her family’s dogs in her home in Thousand Oaks Sunday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said. 

Authorities responded to the call of a dog bite at a home on the 100 block Manzanita Lane at around 3:30 p.m.

The family is said to own five large Cane Corso dogs. 

Both the teenage girl and her mother were both attacked after the mother tried to intervene.

The teenager suffered lacerations and dog bite wounds to her head, torso and arms, authorities said.

Both the mother and daughter were transported to Los Robles hospital, with the mother suffering minor injuries.

The teenager suffered significant, but not life threatening, injuries. 

The Los Angeles County Animal Services responded to the scene and impounded the dogs.

