Teen hit by stray bullet at Long Beach home

A 14-year-old boy was at the hospital in stable condition after being struck by a stray bullet at his Long Beach home Sunday, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of West Burnett Street about 2:15 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. They determined that someone had fired rounds outside a home and fled before police arrived.

A bullet went through the window frame and struck the boy inside, police said.

Officers located evidence, including strike marks, indicating that a shooting had occurred. Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities said he was hit in the lower body.

No motive or suspect information for the shooting were immediately available.