Teen hit by suspected drunk driver in Santa Monica loses leg

Gelvy Velazquez Ortiz, 18, remains under care at UCLA Medical Center over a week after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver at a bus stop in Santa Monica.

The teen was on his way home from work when the DUI suspect veered off the road and hit him while he sat on a bench, leaving Ortiz seriously injured.

Doctors needed to amputate the 18-year-old boy’s left leg, and say his other leg will require several surgeries before he can fully recover.

Ortiz is the youngest of four orphaned siblings. The siblings, who live together, must now look for a new home as they say their current apartment has too many steps.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by police for felony DUI but has since been released after posting bail. He is currently awaiting trial.

The siblings remain hopeful that the driver will be held accountable and that their brother will make a swift recovery.