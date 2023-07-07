Teen killed in double shooting outside La Habra Walmart

A 17-year-old boy died in a double shooting outside a La Habra Walmart store Friday night.

Police said they received calls around 8:35 p.m. about shots fired in the store parking lot on the 1300 block of S. Beach Boulevard. They found the boy shot dead just outside a gray Infiniti sedan, while a man was wounded.

Investigators believe both victims were in the car at the time of the shooting. The man was rushed to UCI Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known.

Police said the shooting happened so far back from the store that surveillance video was not able to help the investigation.

There was no immediate report of an arrest or a suspect description.