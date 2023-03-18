Teen, Man Shot Dead at Santa Clarita Apartment Complex Pool

A 16-year-old boy and a man were shot dead at the pool of an apartment complex in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

The pair were shot in the upper torso next to a swimming pool surrounded by a wrought-iron fence, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. near the 23700 block of Silverado Street.

A witness told deputies that a man ran from the scene and got into a white vehicle. Within minutes, deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description and took two men into custody.

Deputies believe one of the victims lived at the apartment complex and that the shooting is gang-related.

“We believe that the two victims were involved or associated with one of the two gangs. And we also believe that the suspect may have been a rival gang that was in this complex, looking for someone from that gang to shoot,” LASD Lt. Hugo Reynaga said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 320-890-5500.