Teen Motorist Arrested for DUI in Crash Involving Metro Bus and Car in East LA

A teenage motorist who allegedly ran a red light while impaired, triggering a collision with a Metro bus that seriously injured two of his passengers in East Los Angeles, has been released to the custody of his parents as authorities weigh the filing of criminal charges in the case, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road. According to the CHP, which is the investigating agency, the 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle that was traveling southbound on Downey Road when it collided with the bus, which was eastbound on Whittier Boulevard.

At least 10 people were injured when a car and bus collided in East LA. Video broadcast Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 on the NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

Two 17-year-old girls in the Volkswagen suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from the crumpled yellow car, the CHP reported.

"Preliminary reports indicate the Volkswagen ran a red light, collided with the bus, and subsequently collided into (a) traffic light pole," according to a CHP statement. "The driver of the Volkswagen was arrested for DUI."

The teen, whose name was not released because he is underage, suffered minor injuries, as did 10 people on the bus, the CHP reported.