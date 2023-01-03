emergency landing

Teen Pilot With Family Aboard Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Route 66

An 18-year-old pilot was flying with his grandmother and cousins aboard when something went wrong over the Cajon Pass northeast of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first flight of the new year was one to remember for a teen pilot and his family.

Brock Peters, 18, was flying his grandmother and two cousins from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal Airport Monday morning when his small plane lost power over the Cajon Pass. He said heard a 'boom' sounds coming from the engine before the power loss.

The rugged mountain pass between the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains, about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles, offered few options to set the plane down.

"I tried everything to restart the engine, nothing happened," Peters said. "Couldn't get to any other airports. Couldn't get to a field that was over there."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Peters ended up landing on Historic Route 66 in the Mojave Desert. The single-engine Piper PA-28 came to a stop a dirt shoulder off Cajon Boulevard, part of the storied road, near Matthews Ranch Road.

"I just remembered all my training from my instructors," Peters said. "I know everybody was a little shocked. My grandma was crying, but I'm like, I've got to tune her out, land the plane and deal with this."

Peters said a car coming toward him on the road pulled over as the plane touched down.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAPD 25 mins ago

Body of Man in 20s Found Outside Los Angeles High School

Ken Block 3 hours ago

‘Pioneer and an Icon': How the Motorsports World Is Remembering Ken Block

"There was that one car, and that was it," Peters said.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

emergency landingRiversideApple Valley
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us