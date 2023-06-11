Teen shot and killed in South LA

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in South Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.
Officers responding to a shots-fired call at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the area of 74th Street and Western Avenue located the boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
Paramedics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright CNS - City News Service