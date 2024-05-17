Teen who was attacked at Watts fast-food restaurant undergoes second surgery, family says

While police continue searching for two people responsible for the brutal beating of a 15-year-old boy, the teen’s family said the victim underwent a second surgery.

Jason Rios, who turned 15 just days before the disturbing attack, remains in the ICU after a group of three assaulted him and his friend while they were eating outside The Habit restaurant in Watts. The victim’s family said the attack happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“I literally have no words. I saw him and I couldn’t think about anything,” said Nayeli Rios, the victim’s older sister.

Both victims were hospitalized due to the severity of their injuries. The second victim has since been released from the hospital but Jason’s injuries were so critical, he required surgery since his brain was bleeding, the boy’s family said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A 15-year-old boy is on the road to a long recovery after he was attacked at a fast-food restaurant in Watts. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News on May 15, 2024.

In an update Friday, Jason’s family said he underwent another surgery earlier in the day due to abnormalities in a blood vessel and tissue in his brain.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said it arrested a minor in connection with the attack. Police officers are still searching for two other minors who attacked the victims.

“I had found out through a press release that an individual was captured, but what we’re demanding is that all the individuals are arrested,” Nayeli said. “Because it wasn’t just one individual who did this, it was all these individuals who did this.”

A detailed description of the outstanding suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD's southeast detectives at 213-972-7813. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.