Teenage Girl Killed By Gunfire Following Street Race

A 17-year-old girl was shot to death following a street race in Hollywood, police said today.

The girl was struck by gunfire just after midnight at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, in an incident related to a street race along surface roads, according to Officer Kevin Snare, of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Details around the street race remain unclear.

The suspects fled and remain at large, Snare said.

