Teenage Girl Reported Missing From Pico Rivera

Authorities continued their efforts to find a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Pico Rivera.

Annahi Tejeda was last seen about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She was also seen at Poplar Avenue and Beverly Boulevard in Montebello.

“We need the public's help to find her as soon as possible,'' the girl's aunt, Adriana Oropeza, told City News Service.

The straight-A student at a middle school in Rosemead left home after a dispute over her cell phone, according to a report on KCAL. Tejeda's mother Cynthia Lomeli told reporters ``I just want my daughter home.”

“At this point, we have not had any signs or indications of any foul play or any criminal activity” LASD Captain Jodi Hutak told reporters.

The teen is Hispanic, 5 feet, 2, inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweater and gray-and-white pants.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Pico Rivera Station at 562-949-2421.