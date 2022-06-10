Burbank

Teenage TikTok Star Found Dead in Burbank

By City News Service

ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app, displayed on a smartphone in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 1, 2020.
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities on Friday confirmed 19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Burbank. 

Noriega was found about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a mall parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street, near the 5 Freeway, and was pronounced dead at the scene, Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner's office, told City News Service.

Ardalani said Noriega's cause of death is being deferred.

Noriega has about 1.9 million followers on TikTok, and hours before he was pronounced dead, he posted a video of himself lying in bed with the caption “Who else b thinking they gon (die) young af.”

