South LA

Teenager dies after being shot in South Los Angeles

By Staff Reports

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenager died after being shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The LAPD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. and responded to the scene on the 300 block of E. 113th Street in South LA. 

LAPD said the 17-year-old was walking back to his car when another car drove up and fired multiple shots. 

The teenager was declared dead at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There is no description of the suspected shooter or shooters. 

The LAPD South Homicide Bureau is investigating the shooting. 

This article tagged under:

South LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us