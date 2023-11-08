Teenager dies after being shot in South Los Angeles

A teenager died after being shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. and responded to the scene on the 300 block of E. 113th Street in South LA.

LAPD said the 17-year-old was walking back to his car when another car drove up and fired multiple shots.

The teenager was declared dead at the scene.

There is no description of the suspected shooter or shooters.

The LAPD South Homicide Bureau is investigating the shooting.