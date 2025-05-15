Teenager dies in Riverside County after contracting flu

A teenager has died from a flu-related illness, becoming the first child to die in Riverside County during this flu season, public health officials announced Thursday.

The Coachella Valley teen died in late March, but it took a couple of months to confirm the identification and the cause of death, the Riverside University Health System said.

The deceased did not appear to have any underlying health conditions. Public health officials said they could not locate a flu vaccination record for the teen.

“The death is a tragic reminder of the danger that influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases can pose, even for individuals who are generally healthy, " said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Public Health Officer for Riverside County.

The flu season typically runs from October to May annually with the peak season being in January and February.

So far this season, 226 children and teens under the age of 18 died from flu-related illnesses, making the 2024-2025 flu season the deadliest in 15 years.

There have been a total of 25 pediatric flu-associated deaths in California so far this season.

The large majority of children who die after catching a flu were not vaccinated, according to the CDC.

While most people who get flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, some will develop deadly complications such as pneumonia.

If children show symptoms like chest pain, severe muscle pain, shortness of breath, fever above 104 degrees and blue lips or face while battling flu, they should get immediate medical care, experts said