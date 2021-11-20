Teenager Killed By Stray Bullet While at Home in Pasadena

A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a stray bullet while in his bedroom in Pasadena Saturday night, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.
Police are investigating the incident and believe the shooting to have been random.
The shooting happened around 6pm at a residence on Raymond Avenue near Mountain right by the Jackie Robinson Recreation Center, police said.
The stray bullet came through the teenager's window, striking him, police said.
He was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Police are still looking for the gunman.
No further details were immediately available.