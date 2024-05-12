Teenager on scooter fatally struck in Long Beach by hit-and-run motorist

A 17-year-old boy riding a scooter was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver who fled the scene and later returned, where she was taken into custody by police, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. to the area of Orange Avenue and South Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

A 2012 Cadillac traveling northbound on Orange Avenue struck the boy riding the scooter north of South Street, police said, adding that the SUV continued north and crashed into an apartment building at 6100 Orange Ave.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned a short time later and was taken into custody. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Karen Mativa of Compton, was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit and run resulting in death or injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon with force.

Mativa's bail was set at $130,000. Police said speed and impaired driving were being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call the department's Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.