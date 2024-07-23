Communities across South Los Angeles were rocked by chaos over the weekend as a series of illegal street takeovers between Saturday through Monday ended in a fiery crash, looting and the death of a 15-year-old.

People living in neighborhoods across South LA said they feel like these illegal gatherings are out of control, becoming more violent and destructive each time.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two 15-year-old boys were at an illegal street takeover early Saturday near 54th Street and Western Avenue when they spotted what appeared to be a robbery in progress. The LAPD said both teens were shot when they tried to run away from the scene.

The boys took themselves to a nearby hospital, where one succumbed to his wounds.

In a separate incident that took place early Monday morning in the Manchester Square area, more than 300 spectators gathered as a car was set on fire before the LAPD dispersed the crowd, a video from the site showed.

A couple of hours later, people at a separate street takeover broke into a nearby Wingstop restaurant on Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. Store employees told NBC4 that chicken and water bottles were stolen.

Residents are very concerned about the increasing violence with street takeovers.

“They just come, and if you're not out here, they will take over your property,” said Janice Johnson, a Compton resident.

A video taken near Johnson’s home showed another takeover near the intersection of Rosecrans and Central avenues over the weekend, despite botts' dots being placed on the road to prevent people from spinning out.

“We pay enough taxes for them to have some kind of watch on that. It's like they can't do anything,” said Johnson.

The Compton Sheriff's Department said it has a special assignment group composed of 10 deputies and two sergeants designated specifically for street takeovers in Compton.

“We also need the help of the community to call the station and report whenever these are ongoing,” said Gabriela Robles, a Compton sheriff station representative.

The LAPD said it also has a special operations task force.

Authorities want to remind people that street takeovers are illegal. Those who attend or participate can face citations and or jail time. In Compton, the sheriff’s department says spectators can face citations of up to $2,000.

The LAPD has asked anyone with information about what happened to report it to the LAPD Homicide Division at 323-786-5100. Anonymous calls can be made at 1-877-527-3247.