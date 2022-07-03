Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach.

Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a report of a shooting, Fahey said.

They located evidence, including casings, that indicated a shooting had occurred, he said.

Police had no suspect information and a motive for the shooting was unknown.