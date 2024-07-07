Carson

At least a dozen teens detained following incident at Carson mall

Video from NewsChopper 4 showed about 20 police cruisers at the scene, with several officers looking over about 30 teenagers.

By Karla Rendon

Police respond to a call of a disturbance in Carson on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
At least a dozen teenagers were detained Saturday after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a large disturbance outside the SouthBay Pavilion Mall in Carson.

LASD said several deputies responded to the shopping plaza at about 5:20 p.m. Law enforcement received reports of a large group of minors lighting a trash can on fire in the area.

Video from NewsChopper 4 showed about 20 police cruisers at the scene, with several officers looking over about 30 teenagers. It is unclear if any of those teens may face charges or if they were released to their parents.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

This article tagged under:

CarsonLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department
