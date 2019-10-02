Driver Spins Out in Pursuit, Then Commandeers CHP Cruiser

A driver leading a chase hopped into a CHP cruiser in Kern County before being detained Oct. 2, 2019.

Police were pursuing a pickup truck in the Kern County Wednesday when the driver spun out, kicking up a dust cloud, before hopping into a CHP cruiser and continuing the chase.

A driver leading a chase in the Antelope Valley area used four vehicles in all during the course of the chase, with the last one being a cruiser.

The chase began in the Palmdale area around 5 p.m. when the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale station attempted to pull over the driver.

The pursuit began, and headed into the Lancaster area where authorities in that jurisdiction took over.

The California Highway Patrol also began chasing the driver.

The pursuit, which reportedly began in a silver Kia, continued in a Toyota Tacoma, then in a F5150 pickup truck.

The driver was making a wide turn down a dirt road in the Rosamond area when he lost control and spun out, kicking up a large dust cloud.

He started running toward an unoccupied police cruiser, and hopped in to continue the chase.

He averted captured by weaving on and off dirt roads, sometimes facing officers head-on in the cruiser.

Ultimately, he to the side of of a road in Rosamond in Kern County and was detained.

A woman in the truck when the driver spun out was reportedly still unaccounted for, authorities said.

