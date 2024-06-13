Tejano music legend Johnny Canales, widely known for hosting the program "The Johnny Canales Show," has died at the age of 77, his family announced Thursday.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales," a post on the singer's Facebook page said. A cause of death was not given.

The post went on to say the singer "was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built.

"We thank you all for your kind words, love, and support during this difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives."

Canales' wife, Nora Canales, shared a video last May reporting that the singer was in poor health. "We are taking care of him, we are attending to him," she said.