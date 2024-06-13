entertainment

Johnny Canales, Tejano music singer and TV host, dies at 77

Although the cause of death has not been revealed, Johnny's wife, Nora Canales, shared a video last May reporting that the singer was in poor health.

By Telemundo Digital Staff

Tejano music legend Johnny Canales, widely known for hosting the program "The Johnny Canales Show," has died at the age of 77, his family announced Thursday.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Johnny Canales," a post on the singer's Facebook page said. A cause of death was not given.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The post went on to say the singer "was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people. His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world. Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built.

"We thank you all for your kind words, love, and support during this difficult time. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Remember him not with sadness, but with the joy and passion he always brought into our lives."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Canales' wife, Nora Canales, shared a video last May reporting that the singer was in poor health. "We are taking care of him, we are attending to him," she said.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us