The 37th Temecula Valley Balloon and Wine Festival has been postponed this year due to the spread of novel coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

The beloved three-day event poised to take place at Lake Skinner Recreation Area May 29-31 will now be held in September.

The new dates set for the fest are Sept. 25-27.

Anyone who bought tickets and packages already had the option to exchange tickets for the 2021 festival if they are unable to attend in September. Check the site for details.