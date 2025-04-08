Temecula hopes to host equestrian events for LA Olympics

The countdown is on for LA 2028 as Los Angeles prepares to host thousands of athletes for the Olympics in three years. While locations are still being finalized, Temecula is hoping to hold equestrian competitions for the big event.

Although the majority of Olympic venues are in LA County, the equestrian center in Temecula is being eyed as a potential venue. The International Olympic Committee could finalize that decision this week and the city said it’s ready for the task if given the opportunity.

“It should be the last thing to solidify the conclusion,” said Ken Smith, owner of Galway Downs. “It’s been a long process – four years. A lot of folks have been here many times and looked at the property in different areas and angles, including the town and infrastructure.

He said that not only are his grounds ready for an international stage, but the entire Temecula community as a whole.

“We couldn’t be prouder and very excited about what it means long term,” Smith said. “We are excited about the days, but we are excited about what it will do before and after, for decades.”

Businesses in Old Town Temecula are hoping the possibility of the Olympic crows could help boost their economy and increase tourism. Sue Kelly, who owns Old Town Spice & Tea Merchants on Fifth Street, said he feels the city’s infrastructure, hotels and transportation are ready to welcome everyone.

“We have four years to get it together,” she said. “I know we will be ready. I know I will be ready at this spice shop.”

“The Olympics are extremely important but it’s the ongoing business of the equestrian world and what this means for the west coast,” Smith said. “This is not just about Temecula. It’s bigger than Temecula and bigger than SoCal.”

LA28 has not returned NBC4’s request for comment.