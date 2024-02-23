Temecula school district can continue to ban critical race theory for now, judge rules

A group of parents, students and teachers who are suing the Temecula Valley Unified School District over its controversial policies on critical race theory and transgender students faced a setback Friday.

While a lawsuit against the policies still is moving forward, Riverside Superior Court Judge Eric Keen declined to order an injunction that would have blocked the district from enforcing the policies that censor critical race theory courses and require educators to notify parents if their child shows signs of being transgender.

A copy of Judge Eric Keen’s ruling was not immediately available. But the attorney for the parents, students and educators said the judge decided the district’s policies do not cause sufficient enough harm to issue an injunction.

“We obviously disagree with that,” said Amanda Mangaser Savage of nonprofit law firm the Public Counsel representing the plaintiffs. “We are really troubled that students in Temecula are right now sitting in classrooms and being denied access to concepts that students in almost every other district in the state are receiving."

Savage said her legal team would appeal the ruling “immediately.”

“We look forward to hopefully making law in this area by having a California appeals court rule on the issues at stake here because that would apply to districts across the state, not just in Temecula, and hopefully discourage other partisan school boards from trying to impose their ideological viewpoints on public school students,” explained Savage, who added she hopes to proceed to trial against the district on an expedited basis.

The Public Counsel filed the suit on behalf of the group of students, parents and teachers in December 2020 to challenge a resolution passed by the district that and prohibits the teaching of any critical race theory elements, including racial discrimination, systemic racism and gendered racism.

The other policy at the center of the lawsuit was implemented in August 2023 to require teachers to notify parents if a student asks to use a name or pronoun different than those they were assigned at birth.

The Temecula Valley School District declined to offer a statement in response to the latest ruling, saying it does not comment on pending litigation.