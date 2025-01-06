Small plane crashes into trees and bushes Temple City neighborhood

A small plane crashed into trees and bushes in the backyard of a home Monday morning in a Temple City neighborhood.

The plane, identified by the fire department as a single-engine Cessna, went down in the 4900 block of Arden Drive in the community northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Two people were out of the plane and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's department. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the house.

The plane appeared to have landed on a block wall, trees and shrubs next to a house. The plane did not make contact with the house, fire department officials said.

"The Cessna hit a tree and was caught by a bunch of trees," said LA County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher. "The good news is no one was injured and there was minimal property damage. We were super fortunate it did not damage the structure."

Kelliher said the pilot issued a mayday call indicating an in-flight emergency.

In a statement, the FAA said, "A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed in a residential area near Temple City, California, around 7:50 a.m. local time on Monday, Jan 6. Two people were on board the aircraft. The FAA will investigate."

The nearest airport is San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte, about 2 miles southeast of the crash site.

Last week, a small plane crashed through the roof of a business in the Orange County community of Fullerton. A 16-year-old high school soccer player and her father were killed in the crash.