Temporary Workforce Development Center Opens in Menifee

Job seekers in southwest Riverside County will be able to get help finding employment at the recently opened Temporary Menifee Workforce Development Center in Menifee.

The center opened last week and offers career coaching assistance, resume writing help, job search assistance, specialty training, skills development, specialized recruitment events and workshops for individuals.

It is located in the recently upgraded computer lab at the Kay Ceniceros Senior Center, 29995 Evans Rd., and is open from 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays by appointment only.

Officials said there are plans to expand the center's hours to 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays later this fall.

The center operates free of charge.

Funding for the program came from a Community Development Block Grant provided to Menifee via the CARES Act and federal funding for the Riverside County Workforce Development Department.

“The Temporary Menifee Workforce Development Center, along with the city's Jobs Blueprint Plan and Comprehensive Economic Development (CEDS) Plan, work together in synergy with one another to continue to position Menifee as a leader for growth and job creation in the region,'' City Manager Armando Villa said. “We have been working hard to create partnerships to leverage and develop the resources that our businesses and residents both need in order to be successful and flourish.”

To schedule an appointment at the center, call 951-304-5468.

Additional information on Riverside County Workforce Development Centers can be found at www.rivcoworkforce.com.