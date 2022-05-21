Ten Shot, One Dead at Highland Hookah Lounge Party

One person was killed and nine others were injured Friday night when someone with a handgun opened fire at a large party in Highland.
The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue. Officers encountered a large crowd of about 100 people in the area for a party at a hookah lounge.
A shooting victim located outside died at the scene. A woman at the scene who identified herself as the victim's grandmother said he is 20 years old.
Nine other people were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Evidence markers were placed at a nearby fuel station. Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection early Saturday.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said. No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.