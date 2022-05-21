Ten Shot, One Dead at Highland Hookah Lounge Party

One person was killed and nine others were injured Friday night when someone with a handgun opened fire at a large party in Highland.

The shooting in the San Bernardino County community was reported just before midnight in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue. Officers encountered a large crowd of about 100 people in the area for a party at a hookah lounge.

A shooting victim located outside died at the scene. A woman at the scene who identified herself as the victim's grandmother said he is 20 years old.

Nine other people were hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Evidence markers were placed at a nearby fuel station. Crime scene tape blocked off the intersection early Saturday.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said. No arrests were reported. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.