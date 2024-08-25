Riverside County

Evacuation orders issued due to blaze near Tenaja Truck Trail in Riverside County

By Karla Rendon

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Riverside County as crews battle a blaze in the forest.

As of 2:45 p.m., the Tenaja Fire grew to 100 acres along the Tenaja Truck Trail, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was reported just before noon on Sunday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

As a result of the fire, the following areas have been ordered to evacuate:

  • RVC-1933
  • RVC-1999
  • El Carissa Village -- evacuation warning
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Due to the blaze, Ortega Highway has been shut down in both directions.

Those impacted by the fire can take shelter at Lakeside High School, which is located at 32593 Riverside Dr. in Lake Elsinore.

Large animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto. Small pets can be taken to Lakeside High School with their families.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Carson 4 hours ago

Detectives investigating if Carson double shootings are connected

Irvine 6 hours ago

2 motorcyclists killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine

It is unclear what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyWildfiresFires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us