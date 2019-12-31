Tens of Thousands Expected to Flock to DTLA for NYE Bash

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night for the seventh annual New Year's Eve bash in Grand Park, but a variety of events are planned across the area to help ring in 2020.

The Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A. will be held over a seven-block area stretching from City Hall to the newly renovated Music Center Plaza. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend, according to event organizers.

The alcohol-free event will be themed “Who is L.A. 2020?” and feature “joyful and timeless images of the beautiful Angeleno community.”

Two stages of entertainment will be offered. The Countdown Stage located in front of City Hall will be headlined by Leimert Park-based Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra. Also performing will be DJ Pauli The PSM, Banda Las Angelinas and Thee Sinseers. The Get Down Stage between Grand Avenue and Hill Street will feature Cherry Poppin and Gasolina.

More than 40 food trucks are expected to be on hand, offering “multicultural fare” representing communities across Los Angeles.

There will also be a 3-D animated countdown at midnight, punctuated by fireworks. Admission is free.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach will hold its annual New Year's Eve on-board bash, featuring parties in the ship's various ballrooms, a variety of musical entertainment and a fireworks show.

Tickets can be purchased at queenmary.com, with general admission costing $120.

West Hollywood will play host to the #BOOM! 2020 event, billed as the city's premiere alcohol- and drug-free New Year's Eve event. The free event is aimed at providing “a safe and healthy environment for individuals who choose not to be around drugs or alcohol on New Year's Eve.”

The event will feature photo stations, dancing, food, body painting and a costume showcase.

The party will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the West Hollywood Park Auditorium, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Universal Studios Hollywood, meanwhile, will hold “EVE,” which will extend the theme park's hours until 2 a.m. A park-wide celebration will begin at 9 p.m. with multiple music and DJ stages, leading to a fireworks show at midnight.

The party is included with park admission, but for a little extra, attendees can get access to a VIP Lounge with a food buffet, private DJ and dance floor and a VIP fireworks-viewing area.

