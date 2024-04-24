Police officers clashed with protesters who set up encampments on the campus of USC as the students took part in the pro-Palestine demonstrations that were growing across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed campus police attempting to break down some of the encampments set up for the Gaza Solidarity Occupation demonstrations that took place across the country.

The university also sent an alert for students and faculty members, warning them of “significant activity at the center of the UPC campus due to a demonstration.”

The school also noted the area may be difficult to access.

As students demand their schools cut financial ties with Israel, protests are spreading at campuses across the U.S., with encampments now established at Brown University, the University of Michigan, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California State Polytechnic, Humboldt.

The FBI is coordinating with college campuses to make them aware of antisemitic threats and possible violence in connection with the ongoing wave of protests, FBI Director Christopher Wray told NBC News' Lester Holt in an exclusive interview.

This is a developing story.