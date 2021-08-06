LAX

Terminal 5 Evacuated at LAX Following ‘Suspicious Vehicle' Concern

By Oscar Flores

Both levels of Terminal 5 at LAX were evacuated Friday morning following a large police presence at the airport.

Airport officials said a "suspicious vehicle" prompted a security concern at Terminal 5 at about 5:20 a.m.

"As per operational protocols, an explosive detection K9 was requested to clear the vehicle," said airport police in a statement. "While sweeping the vehicle the K9 alerted to an unknown scent causing the incident to be upgraded to suspicious. As a matter of public safety, traffic was diverted and passengers were restricted from the immediate area as well as the adjacent areas within the terminal."

LAPD's Bomb Squad was called to the scene and shortly before 7 a.m., the "all clear" was given and the airport began returning to normal operations.

LAX spokesman Charles Pannunzio said no flights were delayed as a result of the incident, but encourages passengers to check with their airlines to make sure departures are on time.

Terminal 5 houses American Airlines, Spirit, JetBlue, Hawaiian Air, and Air Canada.

No further details were immediately known.

