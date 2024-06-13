A Tesla in self-driving mode crashed into a patrol car doing traffic controls for a fatal collision in Fullerton, authorities said Thursday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Orangethorpe and Courtney Avenues after midnight while an officer from the Fullerton Police Department was evaluating the previous crash involving a DUI driver.

Investigators said as the patrol officer managed traffic at the intersection, the Tesla drove into the scene and plowed into the patrol car, which was parked horizontally to block traffic. The officer, who quickly jumped out of the way of the crash, was able to avoid being hurt.

Bodycam footage from the officer shows him running away to avoid being hit by the Tesla. The collision was also captured by a security camera from a nearby house.

The Tesla driver admitted to being on his cell phone and having his car in Autopilot mode.

This crash marks yet another collision caused by Tesla’s Autopilot mode.

The company has been under fire since its first fatal crash in 2016, and has been ordered by the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to release information about changes it has made to the Autopilot software before July 1. Otherwise, Tesla will face fines of up to $135.8 million.

National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration data shows 510 crashes caused by Tesla’s Autopilot between August 2022 and August 2023, 14 of which were fatal. According to the NHTSA report, these crashes would have been avoidable had there been an attentive driver at the wheel.

The driver, who remained on the scene after the crash, is collaborating with the investigation, police said.