Tesla driver and passenger killed in Fullerton crash with public bus

A man and his passenger in a speeding Tesla were killed Saturday when the car ran a red light in Fullerton, triggering a crash that involved an Orange County Transit Authority bus, authorities said.

The collision took place around 6:45 a.m. Saturday near Orangethorpe Avenue and State College Boulevard, the Fullerton Police Department reported.

Police said a white Tesla was going eastbound on Orangethorpe and drove through a red light at the intersection, striking the passenger side of a gray 1991 Toyota pickup truck and then the passenger side of the bus.

Officers located the truck, which had moderate passenger-side damage, just north of the intersection. The Tesla had significant front-end damage and the bus had moderate driver-side damage just south of the intersection, police said.

The adult female passenger in the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“The driver of the Toyota pick-up and the OCTA bus involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators,” according to a police statement. “Five passengers riding the OCTA bus were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.”

Fullerton police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-738-6812. Anonymous tips can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.