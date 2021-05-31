Lil Loaded

Texas Rapper Lil Loaded Dies at 20

The rapper, who was facing a manslaughter charge, had a 2019 hit with “6locc 6a6y,” which racked up more than 28 million views

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, rapper Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who won viral success with a 2019 single and was facing a manslaughter charge in a fatal shooting last year, died Monday, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, 20, died by suicide, said his attorney, Ashkan Mehryari.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

An official with the Dallas County medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death had not yet been determined.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 40 mins ago

Chris Taylor Delivers Winning Blow For Dodgers in 14-Pitch At-Bat

101 Freeway 2 hours ago

Watch: Small Plane Lands on 101 Freeway in Westlake Village

Robertson's 2019 song "6locc 6a6y" racked up more than 28 million views and was awarded a gold certification last week by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article tagged under:

Lil LoadedTexas
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us