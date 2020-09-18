‘That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Appears in Court on Charges He Raped Three Women

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson -- who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 -- made his first appearance today in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom but did not enter a plea.



The 44-year-old actor known for appearing on "That '70s Show'' and "The Ranch'' was ordered to return to court Oct. 19 for arraignment.

Masterson was charged June 16 with three counts of forcible rape. He could face up to 45 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The actor was arrested June 17 by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division and released about three hours later on a $3.3 million bond.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Masterson's attorney, Tom Mesereau, released a statement saying his client "is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.''

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,'' Mesereau said then. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.''

The criminal complaint alleges that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman between January 2001 and December 2001.

He is also charged with raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his home some time between October and December 2003, according to Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller.

The District Attorney's Office declined to file sexual assault charges against him in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence on one and the statute of limitations on the other.

In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been fired from the Emmy-winning scripted comedy "The Ranch'' amid sexual assault allegations.

The actor said then that he was "very disappointed'' and "it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.'' He also "denied the outrageous allegations'' and said he looked forward to "clearing my name once and for all.''

The alleged rapes came at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred on the retro sitcom “That ’70s Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. The series ran on Fox TV from 1998 to 2006 and has had a long afterlife in reruns.

Masterson decried the Hollywood atmosphere that led to his losing the job, and also suggested at the time that his high-profile membership in the Church of Scientology was leading to his persecution.

He said in a 2017 statement that “in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.