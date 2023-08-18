‘That stench is still around': Sylmar residents fed up with makeshift RV site in residential neighborhood

Several residents are seeking answers as to why a Sylmar property continues to house tenants inside dozens of RVs illegally parked on a homeowner’s property.

Cruz Godoy, the homeowner who has allowed the vehicles to stay parked on her property, was ordered by the court to clean. She is still within the grace period to do just that, but neighbors are worried that process is moving too slow.

“It’s all the same,” said Nancy Roman, who lives in the neighborhood.

Roman lives next door to the property that has more than a dozen RVs on site. She said not much has changed over the last several weeks, except for the additional of another RV.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We’ve seen new people that don’t even live here,” she said.

Concerns over the makeshift RV parking space were raised more than a month ago when sewage from the property was seen flowing down the street. Neighbors said the spill created unwanted smells in the neighborhood.

“That stench is still around, especially at night,” said Maria Macias, who lives behind the RV site.

NBC4 reached out to councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who represents Sylmar, for comment on the matter. Her office directed us to the LA city attorney and the City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, of which neither responded to our request.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has said part of the challenge in this case is that the property sits in the middle of the city of Los Angeles and the city of San Fernando. Sanitation workers have previously visited the property, but neighbors say that hasn’t done much.

Roman said the predicament is wrong and sends a message to other homeowners that they can do the same without consequences.

Godoy has previously said she housed people in the RVs to make extra income, but admitted she failed to know the legality of having so many units. Her attorney said she is unable to add more comment because her case is pending.

The homeowner is scheduled to be in court Sept. 7.