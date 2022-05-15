The Average Price for a Gallon of Gas in LA County is Back Above $6

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County surpassed $6 for the first time since April 1 on Sunday, increasing 3.8 cents to $6.013.

The average price has risen for 18 consecutive days, increasing 23.9 cents, including 5.6 cents Saturday, its largest increase since March 19, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 13.8 cents more than one week ago, 20.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.843 higher than one year ago. It is 5.7 cents less than the record high of $6.07 set March 28.

The Orange County average price rose to its highest amount since March 30, increasing 5.3 cents to $5.997. It has increased 17 of the past 18 days, rising 28.6 cents, including 7 cents Saturday, its largest increase since March 10.

The Orange County average price is 15.6 cents more than one week ago, 23.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.867 higher than one year ago. It is 3.2 cents less than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

Here is the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in counties across SoCal, according to AAA on Sunday at noon:

Los Angeles County: $6.013

Orange County: $5.998

Ventura County: $6.014

San Bernardino County: $5.911

Riverside County: $5.902

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in California, according to AAA on Sunday, is $5.964.

The national average price rose 1.8 cents Sunday to a record $4.47, erasing the previous record set Saturday.

Crude oil prices already were high largely because many countries are refusing to buy Russian oil due to the invasion of Ukraine. As the country heads into peak driving season and demand is up, prices are rising again.