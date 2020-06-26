coronavirus pandemic

The City Will Resume Parking Enforcement July 6. Here's What That Means

By City News Service

Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Newly installed “park and pay” station by LADOT on 400 block of South Flower Street in Los Angeles. In addition to coins, the new stations allow drivers to pay their parking costs with credit cards and even cell phones. (Photo by Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation Friday announced that beginning July 6, the city will resume its enforcement of certain parking regulations that were relaxed during the Safer at Home orders.

Enforcement will resume for the relaxed categories of:
   -- Residential street sweeping;
   -- Peak/rush-hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions;
   -- Abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule);
   -- Expired registrations; and,
   -- Loading zones (white curb) will resume the 10-minute grace period.

LADOT will continue to allow relaxed enforcement for:
   -- "No Overnight/Oversized Vehicle'' parking zones;
   -- Vehicles with recently expired Preferential Parking Permits;
   -- The payment due date for existing citations will be extended until Aug. 1; and,
   -- Late payment penalties on existing citations will be delayed until Aug. 1.

People who can document that they are unemployed are eligible to have late penalties waived if they pay the base citation by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

People who want to fill out an "unemployment waiver'' can contact LADOT's customer care hotline at 866-561-9742.

People who have experienced financial hardship are eligible for a payment plan and can contact LADOT at the same number.

All other parking enforcement categories will continue to be enforced as they have been throughout the Safer at Home order.

These categories include:
   -- Metered parking;
   -- Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently expired permit;
   -- Posted time limits in residential and commercial areas;
   -- All posted temporary ``No Parking'' signs;
   -- Vehicles that block emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants;
   -- Colored curb zones; and,
   -- Parking restrictions for city-owned lots.

In addition, LADOT will continue to provide free temporary pick-up zone parking signs for eligible retail and food service providers. Businesses can apply for a pick-up zone on the LADOT website, ladot.lacity.org.

